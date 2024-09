The water level in Papanasam Dam on Monday stood at 108.20 feet (maximum level 143 feet). The dam had an inflow of 523.08 cusecs and a discharge of 904.75 cusecs. The level in Manimuthar Dam stood at 67.05 feet (maximum level 118 feet). The dam had an inflow of 8 cusecs and a discharge of 50 cusecs.