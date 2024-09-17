Water level in Papanasam dam stands at 107.85 feet

The water level in Papanasam dam on Tuesday stood at 107.85 feet (the maximum level 143 ft.) with an inflow of 466.505 cusecs and a discharge of 904.75 cusecs. The level in Manimuthar dam was 66.50 ft. (118 ft.) with an inflow of 21.22 cusecs and a discharge of 50 cusecs.
