November 24, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST

Water level in Papanasam dam on Friday stood at 105.75 feet (maximum permissible level 143 feet). The dam had an inflow of 844.15 cusecs and 504.75 cusecs of water was discharged. The level in Manimuthar dam stood at 73.45 feet (118 feet). The dam had an inflow of 350 cusecs and 10 cusecs of water was discharged.