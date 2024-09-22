Water level in Papanasam dam stands at 104.80 feet

The water level on Sunday in Papanasam dam was 104.80 feet (maximum level 143 ft) with an inflow of 267.67 cusecs and a discharge of 1004.75 cusecs. The water level in Manimuthar dam was 65.90 feet (max level 118 ft) with an inflow of 6 cusecs and a discharge of 50 cusecs.
