Water level in Papanasam dam stands at 104.80 feet

Published - September 22, 2024 06:11 pm IST - Tirunelveli

The Hindu Bureau

The water level on Sunday in Papanasam dam was 104.80 feet (maximum level 143 ft) with an inflow of 267.67 cusecs and a discharge of 1004.75 cusecs. The water level in Manimuthar dam was 65.90 feet (max level 118 ft) with an inflow of 6 cusecs and a discharge of 50 cusecs.

