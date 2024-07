The water level in Papanasam dam on Saturday was 104.10 feet (maximum level 143 ft) with an inflow of 2,649.421 cusecs and a discharge of 804.75 cusecs. The water level in Manimuthar dam was 73.85 ft (maximum level 118 ft) with an inflow of 75.73 cusecs and discharge of 350 cusecs.

Rainfall (in mm): Papanasam recorded 22 mm rainfall during the last 24 hours ending 6 a.m., Servalaru 9, Manimuthar 5, Nambiyaaru 2, Kodumudiyaaru 6, Kannadaiyaan 1.6 and Kalakkad recorded 2.8 mm.