Water level in Papanasam dam stands at 103.75 feet

The water level in Papanasam dam on Monday stood at 103.75 feet (the maximum level is 143 ft.) with an inflow of 444.20 cusecs and a discharge of 804.75 cusecs. The level in Manimuthar dam was 75.90 ft. (118 ft.) with an inflow of 101 cusecs and a discharge of 350 cusecs.
