Water level in Papanasam dam stands at 103.60 feet

Published - July 01, 2024 10:13 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The water level in Papanasam dam on Monday was 103.60 feet (maximum level 143 ft) with an inflow of 1,066.11 cusecs and a discharge of 804.75 cusecs. The level in Manimuthar dam was 78.26 ft (maximum level 118 ft) with an inflow of 221 cusecs and a discharge of 400 cusecs.

