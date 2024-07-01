Water level in Papanasam dam stands at 103.60 feet

The water level in Papanasam dam on Monday was 103.60 feet (maximum level 143 ft) with an inflow of 1,066.11 cusecs and a discharge of 804.75 cusecs. The level in Manimuthar dam was 78.26 ft (maximum level 118 ft) with an inflow of 221 cusecs and a discharge of 400 cusecs.
The water level in Papanasam dam on Monday was 103.60 feet (maximum level 143 ft) with an inflow of 1,066.11 cusecs and a discharge of 804.75 cusecs. The level in Manimuthar dam was 78.26 ft (maximum level 118 ft) with an inflow of 221 cusecs and a discharge of 400 cusecs.