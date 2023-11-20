Water level in Papanasam dam stands at 102.75 feet

November 20, 2023 05:35 pm | Updated 05:35 pm IST - Tirunelveli

Water level in Papanasam dam was 102.75 feet (maximum level 143 feet) with an inflow of 1,510.84 cusecs and a discharge of 304.75 cusecs. The level in Manimuthar dam was 70.85 ft (118 ft) with an inflow of 1,560 cusecs and a discharge of 35 cusecs. The rainfall (in mm) recorded during the last 24 hours ending 6 a.m. was as follows: Papanasam: 18, Servalaru: 10, Manimuthar: 33.4, Nambiar: 40, Kodumudiyar: 68, Ambasamudram: 27.8, Cheranmahadevi: 40.2, Radhapuram: 67, Kodumudiyar: 68, Ambasamudram: 27.8, Cheranmahadevi: 40.2, Radhapuram: 67, Nanguneri: 56.2, Kalakkad: 62.4, Moolakaraipatti: 55, Palayamkottai: 54 and Tirunelveli recorded 13.4 mm, PWD officials said on Monday.