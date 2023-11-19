ADVERTISEMENT

Water level in Papanasam dam stands at 101 feet

November 19, 2023 05:12 pm | Updated 05:12 pm IST - Tirunelveli

Srikrishna L 2193

The water level in Papanasam dam on Sunday was 101 feet (maximum level 143 ft) with an inflow of 1,068.96 cusecs and a discharge of 404.75 cusecs. The water level in Manimuthar dam was 68.65 ft (118 ft) with an inflow of 354 cusecs and a discharge of 35 cusecs. The rainfall (in mm) are as follows: Papanasam: 9, Servalaru: 12, Manimuthar: 0.80, Ambasamudram: 2, Nanguneri: 3.80, Palayamkottai: 9 and Tirunelveli recorded 5 mm rainfall during the last 24 hours ending 6 a.m. on Sunday, PWD officials said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US