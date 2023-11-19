Water level in Papanasam dam stands at 101 feet

November 19, 2023 05:12 pm | Updated 05:12 pm IST - Tirunelveli

The water level in Papanasam dam on Sunday was 101 feet (maximum level 143 ft) with an inflow of 1,068.96 cusecs and a discharge of 404.75 cusecs. The water level in Manimuthar dam was 68.65 ft (118 ft) with an inflow of 354 cusecs and a discharge of 35 cusecs. The rainfall (in mm) are as follows: Papanasam: 9, Servalaru: 12, Manimuthar: 0.80, Ambasamudram: 2, Nanguneri: 3.80, Palayamkottai: 9 and Tirunelveli recorded 5 mm rainfall during the last 24 hours ending 6 a.m. on Sunday, PWD officials said.