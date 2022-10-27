Water level in Papanasam dam on Thursday stood at 84.30 feet (maximum level is 143 ft.) with an inflow of 453.68 cusecs and a discharge of 406 cusecs. The level in Manimuthar dam was 71.20 ft. (118 ft.) with an inflow of 61 cusecs and nil discharge.
Water level in Papanasam dam stands at 84.30 feet
