Water level in Papanasam dam stands at 116.55 feet on July 19, 2024

Water level in Papanasam dam on Friday stood at 116.55 feet (the maximum level is 143 ft.) with an inflow of 1,907.54 cusecs and a discharge of 1,104.75 cusecs. The level in Manimuthar dam was 72.73 ft. (118 ft.) with an inflow of 158 cusecs and a discharge of 200 cusecs.
Water level in Papanasam dam on Friday stood at 116.55 feet (the maximum level is 143 ft.) with an inflow of 1,907.54 cusecs and a discharge of 1,104.75 cusecs. The level in Manimuthar dam was 72.73 ft. (118 ft.) with an inflow of 158 cusecs and a discharge of 200 cusecs.