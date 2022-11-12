Water level in Papanasam and Manimuthar dams

Water level at Manimuththary dam is nearing capacity, thanks to the recent rain in the Western Ghats. Photo: A_Shaikmohideen | Photo Credit: Abraham Mills S 6089@Madurai

The water level in Papanasam dam on Saturday stood at 88.75 feet (maximum level is 143 ft.) with an inflow of 826.74 cusecs and a discharge of 1,204.75 cusecs. The level in Manimuthar dam was 75 ft. (118 ft.) with an inflow of 253 cusecs and a discharge of 35 cusecs.