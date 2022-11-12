Madurai

Water level in Papanasam and Manimuthar dams

Water level at Manimuththary dam is nearing capacity, thanks to the recent rain in the Western Ghats. Photo: A_Shaikmohideen

Water level at Manimuththary dam is nearing capacity, thanks to the recent rain in the Western Ghats.

The water level in Papanasam dam on Saturday stood at 88.75 feet (maximum level is 143 ft.) with an inflow of 826.74 cusecs and a discharge of 1,204.75 cusecs. The level in Manimuthar dam was 75 ft. (118 ft.) with an inflow of 253 cusecs and a discharge of 35 cusecs.


