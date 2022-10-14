Water level in Papanasam and Manimuthar dams

TIRUNELVELI : TAMIL NADU : 11/01/2021 : Water flowing through three of the seven surplus shutters of Manimuthar dam in Tirunelveli District on Monday as the 62-year-old reservoir reached the maximum capacity of 118 feet after two years, Tamil Nadu, 11 January 2021. Photo : SHAIKMOHIDEEN A / The Hindu. | Photo Credit: SHAIKMOHIDEEN A

The water level in Papanasam dam on Friday stood at 81.10 feet (maximum level 143 feet). The dam had an inflow of 325.45 cusecs and 721 cusecs of water was discharged. The level in Manimuthar dam stood at 70.55 feet (maximum level 118 feet). The dam had an inflow of 32 cusecs and 125 cusecs of water was discharged.