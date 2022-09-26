Water level in Mullaperiyar, Vaigai dams

Staff Reporter MADURAI
September 26, 2022 17:51 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The water level on Monday in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 133 feet (permissible level is 142 ft) with an inflow of 498 cusecs and a discharge of 1,711 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the water level stood at 69.85 feet (maximum level is 71 ft) with an inflow of 1,490 cusecs and a discharge of 1,325 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 9,447 mcft.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The rainfall (in mm) recorded during the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Monday are as follows: Madurai 22.8, Viraganoor 5, Chittampatti 1.8 and Elumalai 0.4 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app