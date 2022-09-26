Madurai

Water level in Mullaperiyar, Vaigai dams

The water level on Monday in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 133 feet (permissible level is 142 ft) with an inflow of 498 cusecs and a discharge of 1,711 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the water level stood at 69.85 feet (maximum level is 71 ft) with an inflow of 1,490 cusecs and a discharge of 1,325 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 9,447 mcft.

The rainfall (in mm) recorded during the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Monday are as follows: Madurai 22.8, Viraganoor 5, Chittampatti 1.8 and Elumalai 0.4 


