Madurai

Water level in Mullaperiyar, Vaigai dams

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 136.25 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 675 cusecs and a discharge of 1,867 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 70.47 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 1,422 cusecs and a discharge of 2,069 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 10,408 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in various places in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Monday was (in mm): Idayapatti 35, Melur 29, Sathiyar dam 27, Peranai dam 15.4, Pulipatti 14.4, Thaniyamangalam 12, Madurai 10, Chittampatti 7.2, Kallandhi 6.5, Viraganoor 4.8, Kodaikanal 3.8, Periyapatti 3.6 and Mettupatti 3.


