Water level in Mullaperiyar, Vaigai dams

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam on Thursday stood at 136.25 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 1,810 cusecs and a discharge of 933 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 70.01 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 832 cusecs and a discharge of 769 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 10,641 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Thursday was (in mm): Thekkadi 19.2, Mullaperiyar dam 14.2, Marudhanadhi dam 6.8, Gudalur 5.2, Veerapandi 2.4, Uthamapalayam 1.8 and Shanmuganadhi dam 1.6.