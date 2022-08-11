Water level in Mullaperiyar, Vaigai dams

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 138.65 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 7,866 cusecs and a discharge of 2,194 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 69.49 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 2,580 cusecs and a discharge of 969 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 10,473 mcft. Mullaperiyar dam recorded a rainfall of 7.6 mm and Thekkadi 1.6 mm in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Thursday.