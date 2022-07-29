Water level in Mullaperiyar, Vaigai dams

July 29, 2022 17:49 IST

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 133.85 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 3,311 cusecs and a discharge of 1,555 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 65.16 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 3,212 cusecs and a discharge of 69 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 8,721 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Friday was (in mm): Thekkadi 89.4, Mullaperiyar dam 59.4, Andipatti 26.7, Manjalar dam 24, Sothupparai dam 23, Peranai dam 18, Kuppanampatti 17.3, Mettupatti 8.6, Kodaikanal 8, Gudalur 7.4, Veerapandi 6, Vaigai dam 5.4, Marudhanadhi dam 2.8, Shanmuganadhi dam 2.2 and Elumalai 0.2.

Advertisement

Advertisement