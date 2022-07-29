Madurai

Water level in Mullaperiyar, Vaigai dams

Staff Reporter MADURAI July 29, 2022 17:49 IST
Updated: July 29, 2022 17:49 IST

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 133.85 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 3,311 cusecs and a discharge of 1,555 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 65.16 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 3,212 cusecs and a discharge of 69 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 8,721 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Friday was (in mm): Thekkadi 89.4, Mullaperiyar dam 59.4, Andipatti 26.7, Manjalar dam 24, Sothupparai dam 23, Peranai dam 18, Kuppanampatti 17.3, Mettupatti 8.6, Kodaikanal 8, Gudalur 7.4, Veerapandi 6, Vaigai dam 5.4, Marudhanadhi dam 2.8, Shanmuganadhi dam 2.2 and Elumalai 0.2.

Advertisement
Advertisement
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...