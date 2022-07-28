Water level in Mullaperiyar, Vaigai dams

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 133.25 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 1,274 cusecs and a discharge of 1,800 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 63.94 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 2,470 cusecs and a discharge of 69 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 8,433 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Thursday was (in mm): Chittampatti 102, Kallandiri 96.8, Thekkadi 65, Thaniyamangalam 63, Uthamapalayam 55.4, Veerapandi 54, Melur 52, Vaigai dam 46.2, Sothupparai dam 38, Sathiyar dam 37.6, Periyapatti 35.8, Elumalai 34, Mettupatti 30, Manjalar dam 27, Kodaikanal 21.8, Maruthanadhi dam 20.2, Shanmuganadhi dam 18.3, Mullaperiyar dam 18, Gudalur 17.6, Andipatti 14, Madurai 4 and Peranai 3.9.