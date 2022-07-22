Water level in Mullaperiyar, Vaigai dams

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 135.30 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 1,132 cusecs and a discharge of 2,016 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 59.38 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 1,546 cusecs and a discharge of 69 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 8,055 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Friday was (in mm): Peranai 61.2, Melur 57, Thaniyamangalam 41, Pulipatti 38.6, Madurai 33.5, Idayapatti 30.5, Chittampatti 27.6, Andipatti 27.2, Kuppanampatti 20, Manjalar dam and Veerapandi 18 each, Periyapatti 17.2, Viraganur 13, Kallandri 12.4, Mettupatti 8.4, Kodaikanal 5.6, Sothupparai dam and Sathiyar dam 5 each and Thekkadi 1.2.