Madurai

Water level in Mullaperiyar, Vaigai dams

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 135.75 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 1,448 cusecs and a discharge of 1,889 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 58.50 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 1,813 cusecs and a discharge of 969 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 8,001 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Wednesday was (in mm): Veerapandi 27, Kodaikanal 17, Madurai 16, Elumalai 13, Idayapatti 12.2, Maruthanadhi dam 8.6, Periyapatti 8.2, Peranai 7, Chittampatti 5.2, Melur 4, Mettupatti 2.8, Sothupparai dam 2 and Kallandiri 1.8.


