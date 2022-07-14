Madurai

Water level in Mullaperiyar, Vaigai dams

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 130.85 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 5,258 cusecs and a discharge of 1,722 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 56.20 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 1,579 cusecs and a discharge of 969 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 6,427 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Wednesday was (in mm): Mullaperiyar dam 67, Thekkadi 31.2, Gudalur 5.7, Shanmuganadhi dam 4.8, Uthamapalayam 4.4, Kodaikanal 3.4 and Veerapandi 2.4.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 14, 2022 6:10:03 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/water-level-in-mullaperiyar-vaigai-dams/article65638102.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY