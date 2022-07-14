Water level in Mullaperiyar, Vaigai dams

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 130.85 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 5,258 cusecs and a discharge of 1,722 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 56.20 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 1,579 cusecs and a discharge of 969 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 6,427 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Wednesday was (in mm): Mullaperiyar dam 67, Thekkadi 31.2, Gudalur 5.7, Shanmuganadhi dam 4.8, Uthamapalayam 4.4, Kodaikanal 3.4 and Veerapandi 2.4.