Water level in Mullaperiyar, Vaigai dams
Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 130.85 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 5,258 cusecs and a discharge of 1,722 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 56.20 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 1,579 cusecs and a discharge of 969 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 6,427 mcft.
Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Wednesday was (in mm): Mullaperiyar dam 67, Thekkadi 31.2, Gudalur 5.7, Shanmuganadhi dam 4.8, Uthamapalayam 4.4, Kodaikanal 3.4 and Veerapandi 2.4.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.