Water level in Mullaperiyar, Vaigai dams
Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 129.50 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 2,738 cusecs and a discharge of 1,678 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 55.91 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 1,544 cusecs and a discharge of 969 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 6,070 mcft.
Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Wednesday was (in mm): Mullaperiyar dam 26.4, Thekkadi 13, Uthamapalayam 3, Gudalur 2.8 and Shanmuganadhi dam 2.5.
