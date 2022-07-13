Water level in Mullaperiyar, Vaigai dams

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 129.50 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 2,738 cusecs and a discharge of 1,678 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 55.91 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 1,544 cusecs and a discharge of 969 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 6,070 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Wednesday was (in mm): Mullaperiyar dam 26.4, Thekkadi 13, Uthamapalayam 3, Gudalur 2.8 and Shanmuganadhi dam 2.5.