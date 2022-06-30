Water level in Mullaperiyar, Vaigai dams

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 128.10 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 265 cusecs and a discharge of 1,000 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 52.99 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 447 cusecs and a discharge of 869 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 5,299 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Thursday was (in mm): Mullaperiyar dam 7.6, Thekkadi 2.8, Shanmuganadhi dam 2.2 and Uthamapalayam 1.4.