Water level in Mullaperiyar, Vaigai dams

MADURAI

Water level on Tuesday in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 128.70 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 271 cusecs and a discharge of 1,000 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 53.48 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 505 cusecs and a discharge of 869 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 5,499 mcft.

Mullaperiyar dam recorded a rainfall of 1 mm and Thekkadi 0.2 mm in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Tuesday.