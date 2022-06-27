Water level in Mullaperiyar, Vaigai dams

MADURAI

Water level on Monday in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 129 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 340 cusecs and a discharge of 1,000 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 53.71 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 389 cusecs and a discharge of 869 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 5,597 mcft.

Thekkadi recorded a rainfall of 0.4 mm in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Monday.