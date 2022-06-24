Madurai

Water level in Mullaperiyar, Vaigai dams

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 129.50 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 88 cusecs and a discharge of 700 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 54.66 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 286 cusecs and a discharge of 869 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 5,850 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Friday was (in mm): Marudhanadhi dam 23, Mullaperiyar dam 2.8, Kodaikanal 1.4 and Sothupparai 1.


