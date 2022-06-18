Water level in Mullaperiyar, Vaigai dams

June 18, 2022 18:02 IST

MADURAI

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 130.55 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 390 cusecs and a discharge of 511 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 56.43 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 80 cusecs and a discharge of 869 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 6,371 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Saturday was (in mm): Kodaikanal 30, Manjalar dam 27, Veerapandi 21.4, Gudalur 14.2, Melur and Thaniamangalam 12 each, Shanmuganadhi dam 9.7, Mullaperiyar dam 6.6, Thekkady 5.8, Sothupparai dam 4.5 and Andipatti 3.

