JUST IN
- 2 mins ‘Agnipath’ scheme a revolutionary transformational policy: Governor
- 3 mins Water level in Mullaperiyar, Vaigai dams
- Life convict escapes from jail
- Railways seeks technological solutions from startups
- HC grants bail to headmaster accused of sexually harassing teachers
- Man missing from Gummidipoondi found dead near Rajapalayam
- Rainwater stagnates, causes hardship to road users
- ‘75,000 youth to perform yogasanas’
- Plea dismissed
- BSNL to launch 5G service in Kanniyakumari district in August
- AIADMK functionary held for stealing 46.50 sovereigns of gold
- Remove encroachment from Bhoodan land: HC
- Naxal Special Division help build homes for tribals
- 1500 school students perform yoga
- Alert keyman stops train on detection of rail fracture near Ramanathapuram