Water level in Mullaperiyar, Vaigai dams
MADURAI
Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 130.55 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 390 cusecs and a discharge of 511 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 56.43 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 80 cusecs and a discharge of 869 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 6,371 mcft.
Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Saturday was (in mm): Kodaikanal 30, Manjalar dam 27, Veerapandi 21.4, Gudalur 14.2, Melur and Thaniamangalam 12 each, Shanmuganadhi dam 9.7, Mullaperiyar dam 6.6, Thekkady 5.8, Sothupparai dam 4.5 and Andipatti 3.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.