Water level in Mullaperiyar, Vaigai dams

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 131.75 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 137 cusecs and a discharge of 400 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 60.27 ft. (71 ft.) with nil inflow and a discharge of 69 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 7,341 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Thursday was (in mm): Mullapriyar dam 4, Sothupparai dam 2 and Thekkadi 0.6.