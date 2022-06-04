Water level in Mullaperiyar, Vaigai dams

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 132.25 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 174 cusecs and a discharge of 300 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 61.89 ft. (71 ft.) with nil inflow and a discharge of 569 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 7,773 mcft. Kallandri recorded a rainfall of 12.4 mm and Periyapatti 18.4 mm in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Saturday.