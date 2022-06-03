Madurai

Water level in Mullaperiyar, Vaigai dams

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 132.30 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 171 cusecs and a discharge of 300 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 62.17 ft. (71 ft.) with nil inflow and a discharge of 569 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 7,839 mcft.

Andipatti recorded a rainfall of 11 mm and Kuppanampatti 10 mm in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Friday.


