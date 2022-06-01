Water level in Mullaperiyar, Vaigai dams

MADURAI

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam on Wednesday stood at 132.35 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 239 cusecs and a discharge of 105 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 62.57 ft. (71 ft.) with nil inflow and a discharge of 69 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 7,932 mcft.

Mullaperiyar dam recorded a rainfall of 6.4 mm and Thekkadi 2.6 mm in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Wednesday.