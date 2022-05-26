Madurai

Water level in Mullaperiyar, Vaigai dams

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam on Thursday stood at 131.95 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 506 cusecs and a discharge of 100 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 65.01 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 9 cusecs and a discharge of 1,272 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 7,899 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Thursday was (in mm): Peranai dam 63, Andipatti 51, Veerapandi 15, Kuppanampatti 7, Ezhumalai 6, Gudalur 4.2, Mullaperiyar dam 3.4, Shanmuganadhi dam 1.6, Thekkadi and Sathiyar dam 1 each.


