Water level in Mullaperiyar, Vaigai dams

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam on Thursday stood at 131.95 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 506 cusecs and a discharge of 100 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 65.01 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 9 cusecs and a discharge of 1,272 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 7,899 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Thursday was (in mm): Peranai dam 63, Andipatti 51, Veerapandi 15, Kuppanampatti 7, Ezhumalai 6, Gudalur 4.2, Mullaperiyar dam 3.4, Shanmuganadhi dam 1.6, Thekkadi and Sathiyar dam 1 each.