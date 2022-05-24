Water level in Mullaperiyar, Vaigai dams

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam on Tuesday stood at 131.70 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 506 cusecs and a discharge of 100 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 66.17 ft. (71 ft.) with nil inflow and a discharge of 2,072 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 7,860 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Tuesday was (in mm): Andipatti 11, Sathiyar dam 4, Mullaperiyar dam 1 and Thekkadi 0.4.