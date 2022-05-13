JUST IN
- 47 sec Water level in Mullaperiyar, Vaigai dams
- 27 mins TARATDAC stages demo seeks better facilities at railway stations
- Hospital workers nab maternity ward thief
- Councillor booked for assaulting farmer
- Tennis camp
- Couple held for duping woman of ₹47 lakh
- Public hearing ends sans conclusion
- Modern laboratories to be set up
- Pay costs to government schools: HC
- Modi likely to inaugurate Madurai-Theni line
- Plea to renovate old bus stand in Ilayankudi
- Flash road roko triggers traffic jam
- No confidence motion passed against panchayat chairperson
- Officials seal marriage hall, shops
- Outstanding nurses honoured