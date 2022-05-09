Water level in Mullaperiyar, Vaigai dams

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam on Monday stood at 129.50 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 100 cusecs and a discharge of 100 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 67.72 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 12 cusecs and a discharge of 72 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 7,522 mcft.