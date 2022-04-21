Water level in Mullaperiyar, Vaigai dams

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam on Thursday stood at 128.70 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 350 cusecs and a discharge of 100 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 68.24 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 220 cusecs and a discharge of 72 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 7,494 mcft.