Water level in Mullaperiyar, Vaigai dams

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 130.85 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 70 cusecs and a discharge of 600 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 68.55 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 238 cusecs and a discharge of 419 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 7,959 mcft. There was no rainfall in the region in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Friday.