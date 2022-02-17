Water level in Mullaperiyar, Vaigai dams

Water level on Thursday in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 131.05 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 207 cusecs and a discharge of 600 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 68.64 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 273 cusecs and a discharge of 419 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 8,025 mcft. Mullaperiyar dam recorded a rainfall of 5.4 mm and Thekkadi 0.6 mm in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Thursday.