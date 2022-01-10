Madurai

Water level in Mullaperiyar, Vaigai dams

The water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 138.20 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 343 cusecs and a discharge of 1,200 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 69.55 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 1,013 cusecs and a discharge of 569 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 9,953 mcft. No rainfall was recorded in the region in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Monday.


