Madurai

Water level in Mullaperiyar, Vaiga dams

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 137.35 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 2,497 cusecs and a discharge of 1,867 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 70.70 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 2,220 cusecs and a discharge of 2,367 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 10,877 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Thursday was (in mm): Mullaperiyar dam 22, Thekkadi 9.2, Sothupparai dam 4, Veerapandi 3.8, Shanmuganadhi dam 1.6, Uthamapalayam 1.2 and Vaigai dam 0.4.


