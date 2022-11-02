Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 134.60 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 552 cusecs and a discharge of 1,500 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 69.36 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 1,648 cusecs and a discharge of 1,969 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 8,731 mcft. Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Wednesday was (in mm): Ezhumalai 10.8, Veerapandi 7.6, Vaigai dam 3.8, Kodaikanal 3 and Shanmuganadhi dam 1.2.
Water level in Mullaperiyar stands at 134.60 ft.
