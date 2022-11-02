Madurai

Water level in Mullaperiyar stands at 134.60 ft.

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 134.60 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 552 cusecs and a discharge of 1,500 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 69.36 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 1,648 cusecs and a discharge of 1,969 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 8,731 mcft. Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Wednesday was (in mm): Ezhumalai 10.8, Veerapandi 7.6, Vaigai dam 3.8, Kodaikanal 3 and Shanmuganadhi dam 1.2.


