ADVERTISEMENT

Water level in Mullaperiyar stands at 119.60 feet

Published - October 20, 2024 07:44 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 119.60f eet (permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 326 cusecs and a discharge of 833 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 56.92 ft. (the maximum level is 71 ft.) with an inflow of 1,098 cusecs and a discharge of 869 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 3,480.94 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Sunday was (in mm): Sathiyar dam 110, Andipatti 76.4, Elumalai 57.4, Pulipatti 55.6, Mettupatti 38.2, Vaigai dam 36.8, Kuppanampatti 25, Peranai 21.6, Kodaikanal 18, Periyapatti 16.4, Kallandiri 12, Periyar 11.4, Manjalar dam 9, Chittampatti 8.4, Sothuparai 3.8, Melur 3.5, Shanmuganadhi 3.4, Uthamapalaya, 2.2, Thaniyamangalam 2, Viraganur 1.4 and Gudalur 1.2.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US