Water level in Mullaperiyar stands at 119.60 feet

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 119.60f eet (permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 326 cusecs and a discharge of 833 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 56.92 ft. (the maximum level is 71 ft.) with an inflow of 1,098 cusecs and a discharge of 869 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 3,480.94 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Sunday was (in mm): Sathiyar dam 110, Andipatti 76.4, Elumalai 57.4, Pulipatti 55.6, Mettupatti 38.2, Vaigai dam 36.8, Kuppanampatti 25, Peranai 21.6, Kodaikanal 18, Periyapatti 16.4, Kallandiri 12, Periyar 11.4, Manjalar dam 9, Chittampatti 8.4, Sothuparai 3.8, Melur 3.5, Shanmuganadhi 3.4, Uthamapalaya, 2.2, Thaniyamangalam 2, Viraganur 1.4 and Gudalur 1.2.