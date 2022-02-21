Madurai

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam

The water level on Monday in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 130.25 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft) with an inflow of 69 cusecs and a discharge of 600 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the water level stood at 68.44 feet (71 ft) with an inflow of 292 cusecs and a discharge of 69 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 7,793 mcft.


