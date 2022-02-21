Water level in Mullaperiyar dam
The water level on Monday in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 130.25 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft) with an inflow of 69 cusecs and a discharge of 600 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the water level stood at 68.44 feet (71 ft) with an inflow of 292 cusecs and a discharge of 69 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 7,793 mcft.
