Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 141.90 feet

December 28, 2022 05:03 pm | Updated 05:03 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 141.90 feet (permissible level is 142 ft) with an inflow of 1,474 cusecs and a discharge of 1,867 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the water level stood at 63.48 feet (maximum level is 71 ft) with an inflow of 1,377 cusecs and a discharge of 69 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 8,091 mcft.

The rainfall (in mm) recorded during the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Wednesday are as follows: Shanmuganadhi dam 14.2, Manjalar dam and Veerapandi 13 each, Sothupparai dam 12, Peranai dam 11.4, Pulipatti 9.6, Thaniyamangalam 9, Kodaikanal 8, Vaigai dam 8.2, Thekkadi 7.6, Chittampatti 7.2, Periyapatti 6.4, Sathaiyar dam and Melur 5 each, Andipatti 4.8, Kallandhiri 3.6, Mettupatti 3.4, Gudalur and Ezhumalai 2.6 each, Madurai 2, Uthamapalayam 1.2, Idayapatti and Viraganoor 1 each.

