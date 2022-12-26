ADVERTISEMENT

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 141.80 feet

December 26, 2022 04:50 pm | Updated 04:50 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 141.80 feet (permissible level is 142 ft) with an inflow of 296 cusecs and a discharge of 250 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the water level stood at 63.81 feet (maximum level is 71 ft) with an inflow of 570 cusecs and a discharge of 1,769 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 8,202 mcft.

The rainfall (in mm) recorded during the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Monday was as follows: Andipatti 38, Sathaiyar dam 32, Peranai dam 31, Vaigai dam 30.2, Mettupatti 22.6, Kodaikanal 20, Manjalar dam 19, Periyapatti 18.4, Pulipatti 15.6, Kuppanampatti 10, Thekkadi 9.2, Sothupparai dam 9, Melur 8, Thaniyamangalam 7, Ezhumalai 6.6, Chittampatti 6.4, Veerapandi 6.2, Shanmuganadhi dam 3.4, Mullaperiyar dam 3.2, Marudhanadhi dam 3, Kallandhiri 2.6, Viraganoor 1.6, Gudalur and Madurai 1.4 each and Uthamapalayam 1.2.

